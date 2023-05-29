Florida Goodwill workers make flags for burials of U.S. Veterans

MIAMI, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Goodwill workers in Miami make American flags to be used at burials for U.S. Veterans.

Inside a small corner of Allapattah, a neighborhood in Miami-Dade County, old glory is made daily.

"People know us at Goodwill, but we're so much more than our stores... what you see that's so special, the interment flags particularly for military funerals," Lourdes De La Mata-Little, a Goodwill employee.

The flags are memorials. They go to families to honor late loved ones who served in any branch of service during their lifetime. At Goodwill, workers produce about 500 flags a day.

At least 75% of the workers stitching the stars and stripes have a mental or physical disability.

One employee, Gloria Morillo, keeps a photo of her son close while she works. He's one of two children serving overseas. Another employee, Othan Fajardo. is a master at folding the flags. He says it only took him two weeks to learn, and he's really good at it.

Goodwill has had the contract to produce these flags with the federal government for 25 years.