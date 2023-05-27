Alicia Keys makes surprise appearance at Missouri high school

ST. LOUIS, Miss. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Classmates of the St. Louis teen who was shot after knocking on the door of the wrong home got a big surprise on the last day of school.

Alicia Keys surprised the students and staff at Staley High School with an invitation to a concert this summer in St. Louis as her guests.

Keys made the announcement Friday via pre-recorded video, which was shown at a school assembly on the students' last day.

The popstar's invite comes after the school's show of support for the injured teen, Ralph Yarl, including a massive unity walk staged by Staley's Black Student Union.

Keys partnered with Jay-Z's company Roc Nation and contacted Staley Principal, Dr. Larry Smith, to coordinate the announcement.

Roc Nation will coordinate ticket distribution and charter bus transportation to St. Louis for the concert.

Keys is scheduled to perform July 21 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.