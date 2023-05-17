Target tops earning expectations amid little sales growth

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Target topped earning expectations despite having little sales growth this quarter. On Wednesday, the retailer reported a total revenue of $25.3 billion.

That's up nearly 1% from a year ago and just above analysts' expectations of $25.29 billion.

Beauty was the strongest category, with sales growing in the mid-teens year over year.

Food and beverage grew in the high single-digits, and household essentials sales rose by low single-digits.

Target reported that comparable sales, a key retail metric that tracks sales at stores open at least 13 months, grew 0.7% while comparable digital sales declined by 3.4% from a year ago.

The company also noted that retail theft has become an increasingly important driver of losses.