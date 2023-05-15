Writer’s Strike protestors protest outside Radio City

NEW YORK, N.Y. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Writers Guild of America (WGA) members protested outside Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, May 15, as NBCUniversal held its annual upfront presentation at the venue.

The presentation is one of several held by major networks and streaming platforms to showcase programming presentations to advertisers.

The WGA said its members voted to go on strike from May 2 over the “most comprehensive assault on compensation and working conditions that they have seen in a generation."

The organization has 11,500 members, according to its website.