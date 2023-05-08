Memorial set up to honor Texas shooting victims

ALLEN, Tex. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - CBS News Dallas reported that a growing memorial outside the Allen Premium Outlets has been set up for the victims of Saturday's fatal shooting.

CBS News Dallas also reported that eight black crosses stand in the center of the memorial, representing each of the victims killed.

North Texans gathered Sunday, May 7 in support of the community during its darkest hour, bringing balloons and laying down flowers to pay their respects.

According to CBS News Dallas, the creator of the memorial will paint the names of each of the victims on the crosses once all of their identities are publicly known.