National-World
today at 11:02 AM
Suspect in Texas shooting arrested, faces five counts of murder

CUT AND SHOOT, Tex. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The man wanted in connection to five murders near Cleveland, Texas is in custody.

Video shows officers escorting a man, Identified as Francisco Oropesa, from a home in the nearby town of Cut And Shoot.

An anonymous tip led to the arrest, and officials say at least four others have also been arrested in connection to Oropesa's apprehension.

Police say Oropesa is responsible for the shooting deaths of five family members, including a nine-year-old child.

He's facing five counts of murder and has faced a judge Wednesday for a bond hearing.

