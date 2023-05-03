One dead, four injured in Atlanta shooting, suspect still at large

ATLANTA, Georg. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police in Atlanta are searching for a gunman who opened fire in the downtown area.

Officials posted these photos of the suspect in the shooting along with a message that there was an active shooter in the area, and telling everyone to shelter in place.

Police have confirmed that one person has died and at least four others were injured in the shooting.

A heavy police presence is on the scene as officers continue to search for the gunman who has not yet been located.

People nearby the shooting scene today say they did not know what was happening before heavily armed police flooded into the area.

"Didn't expect anything like this to happen for sure. I was meeting a friend for lunch and saw Atlanta police rush in the building and there was a heavy and quick response, and they asked us to stay put in the restaurant until the situation was under control and everything. I never felt personally like I was in any danger. They did a great job," said one onlooker.

"I work in the building right next to where the shooting took place. I was going on my lunch break and I was crossing over to go to Whole Foods, and all of the sudden, they were pushing us out of the building further back into the streets telling us to get away from the building where the active shooter was at, and just telling us to get back...get back there was an active shooter. We don't even know who the shooter is, and where the shooter is at right now. So, it's really nerve racking," said Antonio Williams who works near the shooting scene.