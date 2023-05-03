Brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback arrested

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kans. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The younger brother of two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes is facing some serious charges in Missouri.

Jackson Mahomes was arrested Wednesday, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

According to jail records, the 22-year-old social media influencer was formally booked on three felony charges of aggravated sexual battery and an additional count of battery.

Court documents allege that on Feb. 25, 2023, Mahomes "unlawfully and feloniously" touched someone in a sexual manner who did not give consent.

He is also accused of knowingly making contact with another individual "in a rude, insulting, or angry manner."

Mahomes is being held on a $100,000 bond. The bond condition in the case requires Mahomes to not publicly comment on the case, the facts involved, or on the victim or her business.

Mahomes is set to appear in court later that Wednesday.