General Mills recalls flour products due to contamination

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - General Mills says it is recalling some flour products over salmonella contamination.

According to a release from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the company issued a nationwide recall of its bleached and unbleached flour after discovering salmonella during a sampling of a five-pound bag.

The recall includes two, five and ten pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour, with "Better If Used By" dates of March 27, 2024 and March 28, 2024.

General Mills is encouraging customers to check their pantries and dispose of any product affected by the recall.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the FDA say consumers should not consume foods with raw flour.

Customers who had to throw out products may contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 800-230-8103.