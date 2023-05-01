Skip to Content
National-World
By ,
today at 7:50 AM
Published 7:58 AM

Texas school district holds prayer vigil for San Jacinto County shooting victims

CLEVELAND, Tex. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Cleveland Independent School District hosted a prayer vigil on Sunday in honor of the five victims killed during a shooting.

Community members were welcomed to attend the vigil which was held at the Northside Elementary Campus parking lot. The school district said one of their students was a victim of the incident.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect, 38-year-old Francisco Oropesa.

Law enforcement is offering $80,000 in reward funds for the capture of Oropesa, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest with a bond set at $5 million.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content