Skip to Content
National-World
By ,
today at 7:40 AM
Published 7:49 AM

First Republic Bank seized by federal regulators

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Another U.S. Bank has gone under. Federal regulators announced Monday that First Republic Bank has been seized, making it the third major bank to fail in 2023, and the largest lender to collapse since the 2008 financial crisis.

However, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) also announced Monday that a deal has been reached for J.P. Morgan Chase, the largest bank in America, to purchase a substantial portion of first republic's assets and deposits.

First Republic had just over $229 billion in total assets at the time of closure, following a 40% drop in deposits in the first quarter of this year.

Many customers opted to move their money to larger and safer banks following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, which led to First Republic's stock falling more than 75% over the past 30 days, and ultimately, Monday's action by the FDIC.

Looking to reassure the public, the Treasury Department also released a statement, reading in part, "The banking system remains sound and resilient, and Americans should feel confident in the safety of their other deposits."

First Republic's 84 branches in eight states will reopen Monday as branches of J.P. Morgan Chase.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content