today at 7:45 AM
Published 7:52 AM

Five dead, including child, in Texas mass shooting

SAN JANCINTO COUNTY, Tex. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A suspect remains at large after shooting and killing five people, including an eight-year-old child, in Texas' San Jacinto county Friday.

Officials said deputies were initially called to a Cleveland home following a harassment complaint.

While en route there were reports of shots fired.

At the scene four people were found dead in the home with gunshot wounds.

An eight-year-old was flown to a local hospital in a helicopter where they later died.

Three other children were found at the scene uninjured and two other people were evaluated on scene and released.

Officials said the suspect, identified as a Mexican man who is the victims' neighbor, has been known to shoot his AR-15 in the yard.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest with bond set at $5 million.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

