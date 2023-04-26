CBP agents seize thousands of Apple product knockoffs

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - More than a thousand knockoff Apple products, worth nearly $290,000, were seized at Washington Dulles last month.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers suspected that these may be counterfeit and they were heading to Fairfax County in northern Virginia.

The shipments from China contained 1,000 apple AirPod Pros and 50 Apple Watches.

Officers inspected the products and ultimately determined they were fakes.

So far, nobody has been criminally charged in the case.