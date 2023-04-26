Skip to Content
National-World
By ,
today at 10:58 AM
Published 11:12 AM

CBP agents seize thousands of Apple product knockoffs

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - More than a thousand knockoff Apple products, worth nearly $290,000, were seized at Washington Dulles last month.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers suspected that these may be counterfeit and they were heading to Fairfax County in northern Virginia.

The shipments from China contained 1,000 apple AirPod Pros and 50 Apple Watches.

Officers inspected the products and ultimately determined they were fakes.

So far, nobody has been criminally charged in the case.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content