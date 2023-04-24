NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell leaves company

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Comcast, the parent company of NBCUniversal, announced Sunday that NBCUniversal CEO Jeff shell is leaving the company "effective immediately."

The "mutually agreed" on departure follows the company's investigation, led by outside counsel, into a complaint of inappropriate conduct, according to a statement released by Comcast.

Comcast issued a statement noting that it was "disappointed to share the news."

Shell also issued a statement noting that Sunday would be his last day as CEO due to "an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company," which he said he "Deeply regrets."

Shell further added that he is "truly sorry" for letting his former colleagues from Comcast and NBCUniversal, which is the parent company of NBC News, down.

Despite the departure, Comcast's statement highlighted that the company is "performing extremely well operationally and financially," and that it "couldn't be more enthusiastic" about the company's position and prospects going forward.

Shell was named CEO in January 2020, and now his former executive team will start reporting to Comcast President Mike Cavanagh.