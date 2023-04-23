Music Fans in Chicago celebrate National Record Store Day

CHICAGO, Illi. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Music fans celebrated National Record Store Day Saturday. While record stores may seem like a thing of the past, several brick and mortar stores still exist around the country, including one in Chicago.

1,400 record stores across the U.S. took in the annual event, including all Reckless Records locations, which started 16 years ago.

The day is held on one Saturday each April and every Black Friday in November to celebrate independently owned record stores.

Music fans lined up Saturday, despite the cold weather, to snag some vinyl deals.

"I am out here for Record Store Day, getting a few limited editions, re-issues, that type of thing. Because we love music and music makes the soul amazing and it's also something fun and nice and you meet new people and make new friends," said Margaret Hefferon, a music fan.

Some musicians released exclusive music, available only in record stores Saturday, including Dolly Parton, Fleetwood Mac and Taylor Swift.