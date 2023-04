TRAVEL TIPS TO CUT COSTS ON YOUR SUMMER FAMILY VACATION

PORTLAND, OR. (CNN / KYMA, KECY-TV) - PLANNING THAT PERFECT SUMMER FAMILY VACATION WITHOUT BURNING A WHOLE THROUGH YOUR WALLET, IS KEY TO ENJOYING A NICE GETAWAY. MILLIONS ARE STILL FEELING THE FINANCIAL BURN POST-PANDEMIC, AS INFLATION AND ECONOMIC HARDSHIP HAVE YET TO LEVEL OUT.

BOOKING FLIGHTS IN ADVANCE AND FLEXIBILITY WITH TRAVEL DATES WILL HELP YOU CUT COSTS. EARLY MORNING AND LATE NIGHT FLIGHTS ARE LESS EXPENSIVE OPTIONS AND BEING OPEN TO NEW DESTINATIONS, OUTSIDE OF THE POPULAR RESORTS, WILL SAVE YOUR OUT OF POCKET SPENDING.