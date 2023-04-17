Shots fired outside home of Vice President Harris

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A single gunshot was fired Monday near the United States Naval Observatory, the home of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Secret Service Uniformed Division officers responded to reports of the gunshot going off at around 1:30am.

Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were not at the residence at the time, and no other injuries were reported.

Officials on-scene outside the main entrance to the residence were seen examining a stoplight whose top portion had been shattered.

The Secret Service said there is currently no indication that the incident was directed towards any protectees or the Naval Observatory.

An investigation is going and the affected stoplight remains in use.