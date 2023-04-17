Phantom of the Opera makes its final bow after historic 35 year run

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The curtain closes on one of Broadway's iconic shows. On Sunday, the "Phantom of the Opera" ended its historic run in New York City.

The show opened at the majestic theatre in 1988 and played more than 13,000 performances throughout the years.

It's the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber said there were multiple factors that contributed to the show's closing, including dwindling ticket sales and a high production cost.

Tickets for the final performance went for as much as $4,000.

The show was set to give its final bow back in February, but producers managed to extend the run for an additional eight weeks.

When asked what the show meant for her, Emilie Kouatchou, the show's leading lady who plays Christine, said, "This show is quintessential Broadway; every time I think of Broadway, I think of Phantom."