Wisconsin police arrest teen outside high school
WAUKESHA, Wisc. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A 17-year-old, armed with a weapon, was arrested Friday outside a high school in Waukesha.
Authorities responded to the scene and located a weapon which was described as a rifle.
The suspect was spotted in a neighborhood carrying the weapon and someone notified a school resource officer.
Waukesha North High School was placed on lockdown while authorities searched the area for the suspect.
The 17-year-old was discovered in the backyard of a home with the weapon and eventually surrendered.