today at 6:30 AM
Published 6:36 AM

Wisconsin police arrest teen outside high school

WAUKESHA, Wisc. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A 17-year-old, armed with a weapon, was arrested Friday outside a high school in Waukesha.

Authorities responded to the scene and located a weapon which was described as a rifle.

The suspect was spotted in a neighborhood carrying the weapon and someone notified a school resource officer.

Waukesha North High School was placed on lockdown while authorities searched the area for the suspect.

The 17-year-old was discovered in the backyard of a home with the weapon and eventually surrendered.

