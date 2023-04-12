Prince Harry to attend King Charles III’s coronation

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Prince harry will attend his father's coronation, but he will be traveling alone.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the Duke of Sussex would be there for King Charles III's coronation on May 6 while his wife Meghan Markle stays back in California with the couple's kids, Archie and Lilibet.

Harry and Meghan announced in 2020 that they would take a "step back" from their senior royal duties, relocating to North America.

The following year, the couple broke their silence on the decision in a tell-all interview with Orpah Winfrey, where they discussed their struggles in the royal family.

Prince Harry first mentioned attending his father's ceremony in January 2023 saying, "The door is always open."

During the coronation, Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned as Queen along side her husband.

Harry's nephew, nine-year-old Prince George, son of Prince William, will be a Page of Honor for his grandfather.