Rescued seal pup released back to sea in Rhode Island

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A rescued seal pup was released in Rhode Island waters Tuesday morning. The four month old gray seal pup named "Northlands" was rescued in Bermuda about two months ago.

He was found malnourished and dehydrated before being taken by Mystic Aquarium staff for treatment.

Northlands was 25 pounds when he was rescued. He's 83 pounds now.

As of Tuesday, Northlands was reintroduced into his natural habitat. He's wearing a satellite tag so the team can monitor his movements.

Northlands was a bit hesitant at first, even refusing to make a live appearance on The Today Show. However, he eventually did make his way back into the waters.