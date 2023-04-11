Hawaii officials on alert following shark attack

HONOLULU, Hawa. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A surfer was seriously injured when he was bitten by a tiger shark Sunday. Officials are now on alert and warning others about the dangerous encounter.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) says an eight-foot tiger shark attacked a surfer in Kewalo Basin in Honolulu Sunday morning.

A 58-year old male was surfing when a shark bit his leg. Nearby surfers helped him out of the water and created a tourniquet using his surf board leash.

EMS transported the surfer to the trauma center. There were later reports of a shark returning and acting aggressively.

"We haven't had this happen in quite a while. This was definitely a major incident today and that is why we're out here. We want to thank DLNR for being with us. They provided some skis and personnel and they are just out here helping us trying to warn the public...very fortunate for this individual; the guys he was surfing with were able to use that leash as a tourniquet and that definitely saved his life," said South Short Lt. Dennis Cogletta of Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services.

After the incident, warning signs were put up warning swimmers and surfers of the shark sighting.