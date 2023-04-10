Skip to Content
Trump seeks to block Pence from testifying before the jury

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump is seeking to block former Vice President Mike Pence from testifying before a special counsel grand jury looking into allegations that Trump tried to overturn the 2020 elections.

Trump's team filed a sealed appeal Monday in the U.S. Court of Appeals of the District of Columbia circuit.

The moves comes after Pence said he would not appeal a judge's order to give testimony in Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation.

It's now unclear when, or even if pence would appear before the grand jury.

