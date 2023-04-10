Skip to Content
Pentagon authorities investigate classified document leak

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Pentagon's Deputy Press Secretary released a statement Sunday as authorities investigate a leak involving dozens of classified documents on the war in Ukraine.

More than 50 pentagon documents were leaked and many of them were labeled "top secret."

The classified documents were posted online and revealed details of the U.S. spying on Russia's war machine in Ukraine.

And secret assessments of Ukraine's combat power as well as intelligence gathering on America's allies, including South Korea and Israel.

Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary, says the Department of Defense continues to "review and assess the validity of the photographed documents."

Adding that, "The Department of Defense's highest priority is the defense of our nation and our national security."

Singh also noted that a criminal investigation has been opened.

