Arkansas church held Easter service days after tornado strike

WYNNE, Arka. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Worshipping after destruction, members at the Wynne First United Methodist Church gathered to celebrate Easter.

This church was destroyed in the tornado. Recently, they had service in the parking lot.

"We know that we won't be able to worship in our sanctuary building as we've been used to, but it is a good morning because we are able to worship," said Matt Carter, Senior Pastor at Wynne First United Methodist Church.

This year was a little different. They worshipped in a different space. After a loss so great, this is still fresh on the mind for some.

"It seems that there's a new level of reality and the new level sinks in every day," said Jeremy Baker, Church Secretary at Wynne First United Methodist Church.

A few options

Together in a temporary home, the community gave the church a few options for a church home while they rebuild what is left.

"I still have my moments when I get really sad about losing the church but I'm happy that we're here and can be together. We have so many people that come that we haven't seen in a while and we're just thankful to have a have a place to meet with them and share this wonderful Sunday," said Julia Thomas, a church member.

But although the congregation is in a different space, they always knew they would be together for Easter Sunday.

"There was never a question that we would not meet and it's just amazing the way everything is falling into place," Baker said.

The service gave a message about the new beginning for the church: The importance of being together. A symbolic message of a rebirth for the church on Easter Sunday.

"We are going to carry forth and just as that tomb was empty. That building across down the street; it's empty and we've moved on to this and new life will come forth from it," Baker added.