Tigers at London Zoo go Easter egg hunting

LONDON, Engl. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Sumatran tigers, meerkats, and squirrel monkeys took part in “egg-citing” Easter activities at London Zoo on Wednesday, April 5.

Footage released by the Zoo shows nine-month-old critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs, Crispin and Zac, batting around giant cardboard eggs inside their enclosure.

The Zoo’s meerkat mob also foraged for moss and crickets-filled eggs among sand and rocks, and the Bolivian black-capped squirrel monkeys climbed trees for their steamed sweet potato, sweetcorn, and pea-filled treats.

Visitors at London Zoo can join in the fun through the Zoo-Normous Egg Hunt, following a trail of egg-laying animal themed clues to find the Golden Egg, the Zoo said.