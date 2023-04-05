Skip to Content
today at 11:06 AM
Buckingham Palace unveils official invitations to King Charles III’s coronation

LONDON, Engl. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - King Charles' wife is officially being identified as Queen Camilla. Buckingham Palace is using the title on invitations for King Charles' coronation on May 6.

Camilla has been referred to as Queen Consort until now, but she'll be given equal billing on the more than 2,000 invitations being sent out.

President Biden told King Charles in a phone call that his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, will attend the coronation. That's according to a White House statement.

Biden also congratulated the newly minted king on the upcoming event and said he'd like to meet with him in the United Kingdom sometime after next month's coronation.

Dillon Fuhrman

