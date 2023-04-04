Suspect dead, four others arrested at Colorado mall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A suspect is dead after a shooting involving police officers at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police had been searching for a suspect with multiple felony warrants.

That suspect was located in the parking lot of Citadel Mall early Monday evening in a vehicle with four other individuals.

Four of the five individuals were arrested in the mall parking lot, while one ran to Burlington Coat Factory.

According to police, that individual had a handgun on them, and at least one shot was fired at officers.

The suspect was shot and was taken to a local hospital where they later died.

It is unknown how the suspect was shot. No other injuries were reported.