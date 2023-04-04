Crowds gather outside of New York courthouse ahead of Trump’s arraignment

NEW YORK, N.Y. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump is expected to surrender to authorities in New York on Tuesday and appear in court for the first time to face criminal charges, a historic first that has prompted strict security measures and planned protests by his supporters.

The charges were handed down in an indictment by a grand jury conducting an investigation related to a payment made on Trump's behalf to an adult film star in 2016 in exchange for her silence about an alleged affair, which Trump has denied. The specific charges remain under seal, but CBS News previously reported that they include at least one felony charge of falsifying business records.

Trump traveled to New York from his home in Florida on Monday and stayed the night at Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan ahead of his surrender and court appearance. He is the first former president to be charged with a crime.

He is expected to turn himself in to police for processing at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, where he will be booked and taken into custody. He will then appear in front of a judge at an arraignment hearing, scheduled for 2:15pm Eastern Time.

The charges included in the indictment will be read aloud in court at Trump's arraignment, at which point the indictment will be unsealed. No video recording will be allowed in the courtroom, but a handful of photographers will be briefly be permitted to take pictures.

The former president is expected to then be released and return home to Florida, where he has said he will deliver remarks Tuesday evening. He has denied all wrongdoing and has denounced the investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office as a "witch hunt."