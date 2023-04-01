Wisconsin fire crews respond to three-alarm fire

MADISON, Wisc. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Fire crews in Madison battled a three-alarm fire Friday night.

The fire was reported at a building just before 7:30pm.

Officials said there were multiple vehicles and discarded tires as well as other material inside the structure, which caused the fire produce large amounts of thick, heavy smoke.

Anyone within a half-mile radius of the blaze was advised to stay indoors and close their windows.

"This fire has produced a high amount of smoke, so there's concern for the air quality and also visibility," said Cynthia Schuster, spokesperson for the Madison Fire Department.

Officials said everyone inside the building was able to evacuate safely and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters have not determined which building the fire started in or the cause of the blaze.