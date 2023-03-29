U.S. Highway Safety investigate Tesla seatbelts coming loose

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - U.S. Highway Safety Regulators have opened an investigation into Tesla seatbelts coming loose.

The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an estimated 50,000 Model X SUVs from the 2022 and 2023 model years.

The agency says it has two complaints from Tesla owners that the front belts weren't sufficiently connected at the factory.

Both complaints allege that the linkage and pretensioner separated from the frames when the vehicles were driving and force was exerted.

Investigators say neither incident involved a crash. Tesla has not responded to a request for comment.