National-World
today at 8:20 AM
Meteorologist prays on-air as tornado hits Mississippi town

AMORY, Missi. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An emotional moment on-air as a tornado made it's way towards Amory on Friday.

Chief Meteorologist Matt Laubhan at NBC-affiliate WVTA was reporting during a live broadcast as the twister rapidly approached the city.

Laubhan became visibly emotional while updating viewers during the forecast.

He could be heard saying, "Dear Jesus, please help them. Amen," before continuing to track the movement of the tornado.

At least 25 people were killed in Mississippi, and one man died in Alabama after a series of tornadoes moved through the states.

So far, no deaths have been reported in Amory, but the city did sustain significant damage.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

