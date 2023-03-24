Hyundai and Kia recall more than half-a-million vehicles due to fire risks

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of more than 571,000 SUVs and minivans in the U.S. to park them outdoors and away from structures.

The reason is that the tow hitch harnesses can catch fire while they are parked or being driven.

Furthermore, the affiliated Korean automakers are recalling Hyundai vehicles that include the following:

2019 to 2023 Santa Fe

2021 to 2023 Santa Fe Hybrid

2022 and 2023 Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid

2022 and 2023 Santa Cruz

However, the only Kia affected is the Carnival minivan from 2022 and 2023.

Also, the Korean automakers say that water can get into a circuit board on the tow hitches and cause a short circuit even if the ignitions are off.

Hyundai has reported one fire and five heat damage incidents with no injuries. However, Kia has no reports of fires or injuries.

Last year, Hyundai recalled more than 245,000 2020 through 2022 Palisade SUVs for a similar problem.

Owners will be notified starting May 16.