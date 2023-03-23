Denver students gather at state capitol one day after shooting

DENVER, Colo. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Denver public schools has canceled classes at all schools Friday to allow students and staff to have a mental health day.

This comes after two administrators were injured in the shooting Wednesday morning at East High School. The suspect, a 17-year-old student, was found dead Wednesday night.

On Thursday afternoon, students staged a sit-in at the state capitol to once again ask for tougher gun control measures at the state level.

"First, I want to say that we acknowledge that Colorado has taken steps towards change throughout the years, but we want more. I'm with 'Students Demand Action' and our whole purpose is to bring gun sense to America. Right now, our main goal is to have the four bills that are on the floor; to have them passed by next week," said Alyson Sittiseri, a sophomore.

Sittiseri she said they've had four scares so far this year: A shooting near a rec center and the school, a swatting scare last month, the shooting of classmate Luis Garcia, who was shot and killed outside the school three weeks ago, and Wednesday's shooting.

"I think our presence in the school is needed for the change to happen. But my mom asked me 'Do you want to go back? We can talk about it later. We don't have to talk about it now.' A lot of other students don't feel safe going back," Sittiseri spoke.

After the shooting Wednesday, School Superintendent Alex Marrero said the district would add an armed officer to each of the district's high schools.

Two officers will now staff East High School. This plan will stand through the remainder of the school year.