Exotic Ohio zoo cat recovering after testing positive for cocaine

CINCINNATI, Ohio (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An exotic cat is recovering at the Cincinnati Zoo, after testing positive for cocaine.

This comes after the "serval" cat, which is native to Africa, was spotted in a tree in a Cincinnati neighborhood back in January.

Officials were able to catch the cat, and bring it to Cincinnati Animal Care, where it was tested for narcotics.

That's when the medical team discovered the cat was positive for cocaine exposure.

The exotic animal was transferred to the Cincinnati Zoo for further care and supervision.

Its unclear how the cat got into the drugs. but no charges were filed against the cat's owner.