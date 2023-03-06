Skip to Content
One dead, eight injured in New York stampede

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - At least one person is dead and several others sustained injuries in a stampede at a concert in Rochester on Sunday.

Police say entertainers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes were performing at the Main Street Armory when people thought they heard gunfire inside the venue shortly before 11:00pm.

That triggered panic and people started to rush towards the exits.

Authorities say there was no shooting and that people got hurt during the stampede.

A 33-year-old woman died while eight others sustained injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

