Ohio residents sheltering in place after freight train derailment

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A freight train has derailed in Springfield, and people living nearby have been told to shelter in place.

The Clark County Emergency Management Agency says it made the request out of an abundance of caution.

Authorities are also asking people to avoid State Highway 41 near the derailment.

Norfolk Southern says 20 train cars derailed, and that no hazardous materials were inside the freights.

The company also says no one was injured.

Company crews are headed to the scene to begin cleanup operations.

Fire crews say a hazardous materials team was at the scene.

No word what caused the derailment.