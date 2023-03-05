Skip to Content
National-World
today at 4:12 PM
Published 4:19 PM

King Charles invites Harry & Meghan to coronation

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - King Charles has invited his son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to his coronation.

The coronation will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

A spokesman for the prince says the couple has not decided whether they will attend.

If Harry shows up, it would be the first meeting between Charles and his younger son since Harry deepened the rift in the Royal Family by revealing family secrets in his best selling book "Spare."

