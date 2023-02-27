Skip to Content
Dust storm blankets New Mexico, causing power outages

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A dust storm moved across New Mexico on Sunday.

The storm moved through eastern New Mexico, causing power outages for many.

Winds as strong as 84 miles per hour were reported in some areas.

It first started out as a snow squall in western New Mexico as a cold front moved through the state from Arizona.

The strong winds have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a high wind warning for most of center eastern and southern New Mexico until later on Monday.

