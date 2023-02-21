Skip to Content
New Orleans celebrates Fat Tuesday with Mardi Gras parades

NEW ORLEANS, Louis. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Mardi Gras party got underway in New Orleans as Tuesday is also known as Fat Tuesday.

For further context, Fat Tuesday is a traditional end of the carnival season.

Earlier, the Zulu parade hit the streets with dancers, marching bands, floats and treats for the huge crowds lining the parade route.

More "krews" made their way through New Orleans' French Quarter before the streets are cleared at midnight. The crowds will then give way to mounted police and street cleaning vehicles.

This also signals the start of Ash Wednesday, and the first day of Lent for many Christians.

