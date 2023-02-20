National Park Service announces updates and new project for Lincoln Memorial

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A new immersive museum and additional upgrades are coming to the Lincoln Memorial.

The National Park Service announced the project on Monday. The new exhibit will be at the base of the memorial known as the undercroft.

"The space underneath that the Park Service will build out is nearly 15 thousand square feet. That's a big new area that people have access to to able to learn in," said Will Shafroth, CEO of the National Park Foundation.

This will also include new restrooms, a larger bookstore and a refurbished elevator.

"There'll be places for a larger book store and a place to maybe get a little food or something like that so they can linger a little bit as opposed to feeling like they have to come and go," Shafroth further spoke.

The memorial will remain open to the public during the renovation.

However, the undercroft and the current basement exhibit will close to the public this spring.

Construction on the nearly $69 million project will begin in march and will be completed in 2026, in time for the 250th anniversary of American Independence.