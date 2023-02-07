Skip to Content
AMC Theaters to start selling more tickets at different price levels

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - AMC Theaters says it will start selling more tickets at different price levels based on where you want to sit in the theater.

The new program is called "Sightline at AMC" and it launches this Friday.

Moviegoers will have their choice of three seating tiers: Value, Standard, and Preferred.

Value seats are for seats in the front row, and will cost less.

Standard seats are available at the normal cost of tickets, while Preferred Sightline seats, which include select seats in the middle of the theater, will cost more.

AMC says a seating map will show the adjusted prices, and Sightline will only be used on showings after 4:00pm.

Members of AMC's stubs rewards program can access preferred seats at no extra charge.

