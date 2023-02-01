Fmr. South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley to announce presidential bid

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley will formally announce her run for the White House later this month.

According to a person familiar with her plans, Haley will make the announcement on February 15 in Charleston.

She would be the first Republican to jump into the 2024 presidential race this year, facing only former President Donald Trump.

Trump announced his bid in November, kicking off his campaign with stops in New Hampshire and South Carolina.

Haley served as governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017 and was a member of the state's House of Representatives.