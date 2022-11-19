Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office releases report on Rust shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (NBC) - Officials with the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office have released the Rust movie shooting report.

The report's releasing comes more than a year after the incident.

The 550-page report follows a yearlong investigation into the shooting on the New Mexico set of the western.

What the report revealed

Furthermore, the report reveals text messages actor Alec Baldwin sent in the days and weeks after the incident.

According to the report, Baldwin texted the husband of Halyna Hutchins.

In the text, Baldwin said that he and Hutchins both thought "the gun was empty."

He also spoke about a potential "sabotage angle" in the messages.

Lingering questions

Following the October 2021 shooting, questions have persisted as to how live ammunition made it onto the New Mexico set and into the prop gun.

Also, questions arose on whether crew members took proper safety precautions.

The District Attorney's Office says it will conduct a "thorough review of the information and evidence to make a thoughtful, timely decision about whether to bring charges."