Slain Al Jazeera journalist laid to rest in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of mourners have attended the funeral in Jerusalem for slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

Witnesses say she was shot and killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank earlier this week, and her death has brought an outpouring of grief across the Arab world.

Mourners on Friday hoisted Palestinian flags and chanted “Palestine, Palestine.”

At one point, mourners tried to march with the body through east Jerusalem, prompting Israeli police to beat people in the crowd.

Police accused the crowd of incitement and violence and say officers were “forced to act.”

It was a rare show of mass Palestinian nationalism in east Jerusalem.