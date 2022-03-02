Woman received heart transplant on her wedding day

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - One bride tells her story about receiving a call for a heart transplant only a few days before her wedding.

Kimberly Woods from Indiana was set to be married and was told a donor was found.

She got the transplant at the last minute and was rushed to the hospital on her wedding day.

"We weren't expecting this phone call for years down the road," said Woods.

She was waiting for six months to find a proper donor since she's been living with Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM), which makes it more difficult for the heart to pump blood.

"I knew that my body was definitely declining a lot more. Just my heart declining and the days were getting a lot more rough," explained Woods.

HCM often goes undiagnosed as symptoms are difficult to find but Woods was able to discover her heart acting up.

"Just knowing that she's got a good heart that will last her and that I get to have her healthy and forever haha," expressed Tony Woods, Kimberly's husband.