today at 7:26 PM
Published 6:20 PM

US continues to see inflation during Russia-Ukraine war

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - Russia's attacks on Ukraine have created economic uncertainty as inflation continues to rise in the United States.

The Federal Reserve has a plan to increase interest rates to help combat inflation.

"Inflation is too high. We understand that and we're working on it," said Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

The price of gas has also been going up compared to 2021, reaching nearly a double more than last year. Used cars prices are up more than 40% and food is up at least by 10%.

