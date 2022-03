(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Palm oil prices are going up alongside gasoline due to Russia's ongoing attacks on Ukraine.

Shipments being halted in Indonesia have caused prices to spike by 18% since the last week of February.

Palm oil is used in cooking and cosmetics, so the popular ingredient may be more difficult to find.

Sunflower oil is a common substitute but it's a main Ukraine export and may also become more expensive.