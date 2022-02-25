Health expert offers three tips for lowering anxiety

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Stress and anxiety may easily come to some with recent worldwide events going on, but a health expert is offering tips to reduce worry.

"Many people are stressed out. Many people are feeling anxious and you're not alone. The less alone we feel the less intense those emotions can feel," said Life Coach and Health Expert Stephanie Mansour.

She mentions using your senses.

"You can either it's your favorite perfume or you can use cologne, you can light a candle, you can use essential oils, whatever you can smell that makes you feel relaxed and a little bit more at ease," explained Mansour.

Second, sipping a warm drink helps when there is a lot going on in your mind.

"Now, why hot tea? Well when something is hot, we have to slow down, we have to calm down in order to slowly drink the hot beverage," she continued.

A simple breathing technique also helps with stress.

"Breathe in for four counts. Hold at the top for four counts and slowly breathe out for another four counts. This is going to help your nervous system get more settled and feel more relaxed," ended Mansour.