Survey: Nearly 90% of restaurants lost business due to Omicron

Pandemic effects restaurants across the nation

NEW YORK, N.Y. (KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - A recent survey revealed the impact restaurants took over the course of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The National Restaurant Association says nearly 90% of restaurants lost business because of the rising Omicron variant.

Among that, 76% of restaurants were declining before the Omicron variant rose three months ago.

The association believes restaurants are trying to recoup any losses since the Coronavirus pandemic began in 2020.

